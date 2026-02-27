Introducing Giancarlo Scalise, AMFT: A Safe, Compassionate Space For Healing, Connection, & Emotional Transformation

MENAFN - GetNews) Virtual Therapy Now Available Across California: Specializing in Bullying Interventions, Men's Mental Health, Emotional Support for Teens & Young Adults, and Support for Families of Children with Diverse Abilities.







Finding a therapist who can understand, be present, and genuinely care can be transformative for clients. Giancarlo Scalise, Registered Associate Marriage and Family Therapist (AMFT) #156743, supervised by Mena K. Zaminsky, PsyD, LMFT #41265, provides virtual therapy throughout California, focusing on supporting teens, young adults, men, and families-including parents, caregivers, and siblings of children with diverse abilities-in building emotional balance, awareness, and authentic connection.

Giancarlo Scalise offers a space where clients are seen, accepted, and supported without judgment. Areas of focus include anxiety, depression, trauma, shame, and patterns of disconnection shaped by pressure and performance expectations, as well as loneliness that develops from holding everything inside.

A significant part of Giancarlo Scalise's work is dedicated to bullying interventions, supporting individuals in healing from painful past experiences and rebuilding confidence. His specialization in men's mental health helps men express and process emotional struggles, identity, and strength in a setting built for authenticity and safety. The practice also supports parents, caregivers, and siblings of children with diverse abilities, helping families navigate emotional challenges, build resilience, and strengthen connections. Additionally, Giancarlo works with teenagers and young adults, equipping them with skills for emotional regulation, confidence, and healthier coping strategies during some of the most challenging years of development. He also works with individuals managing chronic pain, ongoing medical conditions, or recent health changes, helping clients navigate the emotional impact of these experiences while building resilience and coping strategies.

Before becoming an Associate Marriage and Family Therapist, Giancarlo Scalise spent 23 years working as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. His extensive experience in physical healing created a strong foundation for an integrated mind and body therapeutic approach. His personal history with shame, bullying, and emotional endurance adds depth, insight, and relatability to his work. His mission is to help clients recognize that emotional healing and personal growth are strengths rather than limitations.

"Healing becomes possible the moment safety, compassion, and truth meet," says Giancarlo Scalise. "Strength and sensitivity can coexist, and every individual deserves a space where both can be honored."







Virtual sessions make support accessible from anywhere in California, allowing more people the chance to begin a journey of healing rooted in connection, understanding, and transformation.

Virtual sessions make support accessible from anywhere in California, allowing more people the chance to begin a journey of healing rooted in connection, understanding, and transformation.