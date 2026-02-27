Extraordinary Conceptions Celebrates 20 Years Of Building Families
|Program
|Details
|Estimated Cost
|Estimated Matching Time
|US Standard
|Surrogacy in the US
|~$150,000
|~1-2 months
|Mexico Standard
|Surrogate in Mexico
|~$80,000
|~1 month
|Hybrid & Cross Border
|US/Canada IVF + Mexico/Colombia Surrogacy
|~$135,000
|~1 month
|Canada
|Canadian Surrogate
|~$105,000
|~2 years
*Costs may vary depending on the selected surrogate.
Spotlight: Cross-Border Embryo Program
Embryos are created in elite clinics in the United States or Canada, then safely transported to Mexico or Colombia. This program offers American medical quality combined with reduced costs in Latin America. It includes:
Embryo creation in top-tier clinics
Secure transportation
Embryo transfer
Comprehensive legal coverage
VIP concierge service
Multilingual coordination
Why Choose Extraordinary Conceptions?
20 years of experience
Fast matching
Affordable programs
Global presence
Comprehensive legal protection
Excellent medical partners
About Extraordinary Conceptions
Extraordinary Conceptions is a comprehensive surrogacy and egg donation agency with over 20 years of experience. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia with a dedicated multilingual team.
"At Extraordinary Conceptions, we understand that every surrogacy journey is unique. Our deep commitment to the human dimension of our services ensures that intended parents and surrogates feel supported, respected, and valued at every step of the process." - Mario Caballero, CEO of Extraordinary Conceptions
MEDIA CONTACT Extraordinary Conceptions
