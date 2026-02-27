Extraordinary Conceptions Celebrates 20 Years Of Building Families

SAN DIEGO, CA - Extraordinary Conceptions, one of the most established and trusted surrogacy agencies in the United States, is proud to celebrate twenty years of supporting intended parents from around the world in fulfilling their dream of starting a family. With programs starting at $70,000 and matching times as short as one month, the agency continues to set the standard for accessible, ethical, and high-quality surrogacy.

Since its inception, Extraordinary Conceptions has built its reputation on a fundamental principle: every family deserves access to compassionate, world-class surrogacy services, regardless of their budget or location. Today, the agency offers one of the industry's most comprehensive program portfolios, spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Two Decades of Trust, Thousands of Families Created

For over 20 years, Extraordinary Conceptions has guided intended parents through every step of the journey-from matching with a surrogate to international legal procedures-with the same care and compassion.

"For 20 years, we have ensured that intended parents and surrogates feel supported, respected, and valued at every stage," says an agency spokesperson.

Benchmark Programs for Every Budget

Extraordinary Conceptions offers distinct programs allowing for maximum flexibility regarding medical needs, legal situations, and financial goals: