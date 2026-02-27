Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Extraordinary Conceptions Celebrates 20 Years Of Building Families


2026-02-27 07:08:53
(MENAFN- GetNews) A pioneering surrogacy agency offering programs starting at $70,000, combining American medical standards with global accessibility.

SAN DIEGO, CA - Extraordinary Conceptions, one of the most established and trusted surrogacy agencies in the United States, is proud to celebrate twenty years of supporting intended parents from around the world in fulfilling their dream of starting a family. With programs starting at $70,000 and matching times as short as one month, the agency continues to set the standard for accessible, ethical, and high-quality surrogacy.

Since its inception, Extraordinary Conceptions has built its reputation on a fundamental principle: every family deserves access to compassionate, world-class surrogacy services, regardless of their budget or location. Today, the agency offers one of the industry's most comprehensive program portfolios, spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Two Decades of Trust, Thousands of Families Created

For over 20 years, Extraordinary Conceptions has guided intended parents through every step of the journey-from matching with a surrogate to international legal procedures-with the same care and compassion.

"For 20 years, we have ensured that intended parents and surrogates feel supported, respected, and valued at every stage," says an agency spokesperson.

Benchmark Programs for Every Budget

Extraordinary Conceptions offers distinct programs allowing for maximum flexibility regarding medical needs, legal situations, and financial goals:

Program Details Estimated Cost Estimated Matching Time
US Standard Surrogacy in the US ~$150,000 ~1-2 months
Mexico Standard Surrogate in Mexico ~$80,000 ~1 month
Hybrid & Cross Border US/Canada IVF + Mexico/Colombia Surrogacy ~$135,000 ~1 month
Canada Canadian Surrogate ~$105,000 ~2 years

*Costs may vary depending on the selected surrogate.

Spotlight: Cross-Border Embryo Program

Embryos are created in elite clinics in the United States or Canada, then safely transported to Mexico or Colombia. This program offers American medical quality combined with reduced costs in Latin America. It includes:

  • Embryo creation in top-tier clinics

  • Secure transportation

  • Embryo transfer

  • Comprehensive legal coverage

  • VIP concierge service

  • Multilingual coordination

Why Choose Extraordinary Conceptions?

  • 20 years of experience

  • Fast matching

  • Affordable programs

  • Global presence

  • Comprehensive legal protection

  • Excellent medical partners

About Extraordinary Conceptions

Extraordinary Conceptions is a comprehensive surrogacy and egg donation agency with over 20 years of experience. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia with a dedicated multilingual team.

"At Extraordinary Conceptions, we understand that every surrogacy journey is unique. Our deep commitment to the human dimension of our services ensures that intended parents and surrogates feel supported, respected, and valued at every step of the process." - Mario Caballero, CEO of Extraordinary Conceptions

MEDIA CONTACT Extraordinary Conceptions Email:... Website: Social Media: @ExtraordinaryConceptions

GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

