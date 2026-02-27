S&P Affirms Jordan's 'BB-' Sovereign Credit Rating With Stable Outlook

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Amid ongoing economic and fiscal reforms, S&P affirms Jordan's credit rating at BB- with a stable outlook- Economic and fiscal reforms, resilient economic performance, and rising foreign reserves have supported Jordan's macroeconomic stability- Jordan's economic growth stands at 2.8% in 2025 and is projected to reach 3% in 2026- Foreign reserves are projected to rise to $28.6 billion at the beginning of 2026- S&P expects the general government's net debt-to-GDP ratio to decline gradually in the coming years- Agency expects inflation to remain at moderate levels, averaging around 2.4 percent in the coming yearsAmman, Feb 28 (Petra) - S&P Global Ratings announced it has affirmed Jordan's long-term sovereign credit rating in both local and foreign currency at BB- with a stable outlook.In a report issued on Friday, the agency said the affirmation reflects macroeconomic stability, progress achieved in economic and fiscal reforms, resilient economic performance, rising foreign reserve levels, and continued donor support.The agency projected Jordan's economy to grow by 2.8 percent in 2025 and 3 percent in 2026, amid regional developments, a recovery in the tourism sector, and a gradual increase in trade volumes with Syria and Iraq. Growth is expected to reach 3.1 percent in 2027 and 3.2 percent in 2028.On public finance indicators, the agency forecasted a decline in the consolidated budget deficit to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2026, compared with 2.3 percent in 2025. It also projected that the net general government debt-to-GDP ratio will gradually decrease in the coming years.Regarding monetary indicators, the report noted that foreign reserves are expected to rise to $28.6 billion at the beginning of 2026. It added that the peg of the Jordanian dinar to the US dollar has contributed to price stability and the containment of inflation rates.In this context, the agency expects inflation to remain at moderate levels, averaging around 2.4 percent in the coming years.