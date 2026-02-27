Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Ministry: Jordan Follows With Concern Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes

2026-02-27 07:06:44
Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Friday expressed concern over the ongoing border clashes between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which have resulted in a number of casualties and injuries.
The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali, affirmed Jordan's support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes and differences through peaceful means.
He stressed the importance of exercising restraint, prioritizing dialogue, and respecting the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighborliness, in a manner that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

Jordan News Agency

