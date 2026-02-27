MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metals Group and Member Companies to Showcase at The Prospectors & Developers Association Conference 2026

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Metals Group is pleased to announce that its member companies will be exhibiting at the Prospectors &Developers Association Conference (PDAC) 2026, taking place Mar 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Representatives from Metals Group and its portfolio of resource companies will be on hand at Booth 2849 throughout the conference, engaging with investors, partners, and industry stakeholders to share insights on their respective projects, growth strategies, and exploration milestones.

Altiplano Metals (TSXV: APN) - A Canadian resource company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of copper-gold mineral assets, primarily in Chile, supported by existing mining and processing infrastructure.

Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) - Exploration company advancing the high-potential Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) - Canadian exploration company focused on copper and precious metals projects in the Americas.

Omega Pacific (CSE: OMGA) - Focused on exploration in British Columbia's Toodoggone Mining District, including newly discovered bulk-tonnage gold mineralization at the Williams Property.

Torr Metals (TSX-V: TMET) - A discovery-focused explorer advancing porphyry copper-gold systems across British Columbia and Ontario, leveraging systematic exploration and established regional infrastructure.

Sankamap (CSE: SCU) - Advancing high-grade copper and gold exploration in the South Pacific, with fully permitted assets in the Solomon Islands.

Laiva Gold Inc. (CSE: EDGM) - Owner of the Laiva Gold Mine in Finland, on track to restart gold production in 2026. Vulcan Resources (Private Company) - Advancing early-stage gold and copper properties while actively progressing toward a public listing.

" PDAC is one of the premier global gatherings for the mineral resources and investment community, bringing together industry leaders, investors, governments, and service providers from around the world," said Founder, John Williamson. "We look forward to connecting with a broad range of stakeholders and showcasing the continued progress and opportunities emerging across our diversified metals and mining portfolio."

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 2849 throughout the event to meet senior management from each company, explore project highlights, and learn more about Metals Group's collaborative strategy that helps accelerate discovery and value creation across its members.

About Metals Group

Metals Group is a consortium of exploration and mining companies backed by teams of technical, financial and corporate professionals with experience in raising capital, advancing projects, and delivering impactful results for shareholders. Through shared expertise and a systematic approach to project selection and development, Metals Group companies are positioned for growth across multiple jurisdictions and commodities.

