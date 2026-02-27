MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Custom Home Builder, Vought Construction, Receives JobTread 2025 "Home Builder of the Year" Award Vought Construction has received JobTread's 2025 "Home Builder of the Year" award, recognizing consistent project execution in residential construction across Berkeley and Marin County.

February 27, 2026 4:54 PM EST | Source: GetFeatured

Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Vought Construction announced that it has been named JobTread's "Home Builder of the Year" for 2025. The recognition marks a corporate milestone for the Berkeley-based residential construction company and reflects steady performance amid evolving demands in the construction industry.

The award was presented during JobTread Connect, an industry event organized by JobTread. The event brings together construction companies that use JobTread's estimating and project management software. As part of the event, the JobTread Awards recognize companies that demonstrate effective operational practices and project coordination as construction workflows evolve. Vought Construction was selected from over 9400 contractors currently using JobTread.

The recognition was announced amid ongoing shifts in the residential construction market across Northern California. Builders are managing longer permitting timelines, rising material costs, and increased coordination requirements as residential projects become more customized. In this environment, industry recognition has increasingly focused on consistency and execution as indicators of long-term performance.

The "Home Builder of the Year" award reflects these priorities by recognizing residential construction companies that demonstrate steady execution and organizational discipline in managing projects. In Berkeley and Marin County, where Vought Construction operates, residential work often involves custom designs, extended timelines, and close collaboration among homeowners, designers, and building teams. These conditions have become more common across the region as homeowners place greater emphasis on homes designed for generational use and changing needs.

"This recognition reflects what we've engineered into every phase of our process: precision through planning, transparency through documentation, and consistency through specialized expertise. In an environment where residential projects demand greater coordination and architectural complexity, we've built our operations around the exact disciplines this award recognizes. It's validation that our approach to hillside construction and custom home building delivers the reliability our clients require," says owner Devon Vought.

The award also follows a period of continued growth for Vought Construction. As residential projects increase in scale, maintaining consistency across timelines and teams has become a broader industry challenge. The company has focused on improving coordination between office and field teams and refining internal processes to support continuity throughout construction, helping maintain stability as project demands change.

Looking ahead, Vought Construction plans to build on this recognition by continuing to refine operations and pursue measured growth. The company remains focused on maintaining consistency and alignment in luxury custom home building in Marin County as residential construction expectations continue to shift.

About Vought Construction

Vought Construction is a Berkeley, California-based luxury custom home builder serving Berkeley and Marin County. The company specializes in complex hillside construction: custom homes, whole-home renovations, and additions where sophisticated architecture meets challenging topography across Berkeley, Mill Valley, Ross, and surrounding Marin County communities.

