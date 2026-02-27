MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Greencastle Announces Private Placement

February 27, 2026 5:15 PM EST | Source: Greencastle Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VGN) (" Greencastle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $200,000 through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units in the capital of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.04 per Unit (the " Offering ").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share until the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for accounts payable. The Company confirms that the gross proceeds will not be used for investor relations or paid to non-arm's length parties.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain eligible finders a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and may issue such number of finder's warrants (each, a " Finder Warrant ") as is equal to 6% of the Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share until the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

In addition, the Company would like to announce that Mr. Albert Contardi has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company to replace Mr. Anthony Roodenburg. The Company would like to thank Mr. Roodenburg for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Contardi is a consultant/adviser with over 15 years of legal, investment and capital markets experience. He is currently President of Generic Capital Corporation, a Toronto based exempt market dealer. Mr. Contardi's expertise involves advising and structuring corporate finance transactions in the mining, tech and bio-tech sectors to maximize the value of projects/assets. He has been called to the Ontario Bar and is a graduate of Queen's University Law School.

For additional information, please visit or contact:

Albert Contardi

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 416-367-4571 ext. 222.

Notice regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Greencastle Resources Ltd.