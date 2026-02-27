MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) THS Maple Holdings Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

February 27, 2026 5:35 PM EST | Source: THS Maple Holdings Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) (the "Company" or "THS"), a leading producer and global distributor of maple syrup and maple-flavoured products, today announced that Claude Lambert, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be leaving his role effective February 26, 2026.

Mr. Lambert played an important role in THS's development, including helping lead the Company through its go-public transaction and supporting its first year as a publicly listed issuer. The Board of Directors and management team thank him for his dedication, professionalism, and contributions during this important period for the Company and wish him continued success in his future endeavours.

The Company also announced that it has engaged Services Groupe Pur Inc., a Montréal-based accounting and advisory firm, to provide CFO services to THS effective March 1, 2026. Through this engagement, THS will benefit from senior financial leadership and support in areas including financial reporting, regulatory compliance, governance, and strategic financial planning as the Company continues to grow its operations.

Tom Zaffis, Chief Executive Officer of THS, commented:

"Claude played a key role in helping guide THS through its transition to the public markets and in establishing the financial discipline required of a public company. We thank him for his contributions during this important stage of the Company's development. We are pleased to begin working with Services Groupe Pur as we continue to strengthen our financial functions and support the Company's next phase of growth."

Services Groupe Pur provides accounting operations support and strategic financial advisory services to organizations across Canada, including CFO services and technical accounting expertise.

For additional information, please contact:

David Beutel

Chairman, THS Maple Holdings Ltd.

(647) 401-8834

