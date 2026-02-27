Omar Abdullah Hails Kejriwal, Sisodia's Discharge In Excise Policy Case

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday extended greetings to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia after the court discharged them in the excise policy case, stating that They were steadfast in claiming that they were innocent. "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. They were steadfast in claiming that they were innocent and that this was a political case. The voters of Delhi, to a very large extent, punished the Aam Aadmi Party because of the perception that was created around Kejriwal and Sisodia..." he said.

'Presumption of Innocence Must Be The Norm'

The Chief Minister further stated that there should be a presumption of innocence during the case before concluding that the 'involved politician' is guilty. "The fact that the courts have discharged them is very important, and I think this is something the media needs to take on board. There has to be a presumption of innocence. Unfortunately, more often than not, we are now inclined to presume guilt. You automatically assume that all politicians who have allegations against them are guilty and that they must prove their innocence. Whereas the reverse is true: you have to presume innocence, and the agencies must prove guilt, which in this case, they were not able to do..." he added.

The Excise Policy Case

The remark comes after the Court's decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in Delhi's excise policy case.

The case originated from allegations of corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The CBI had alleged that the policy was framed to benefit certain private liquor licensees by allegedly reducing licence fees and fixing profit margins, resulting in kickbacks and financial loss to the Delhi government.

The FIR was registered by the CBI in August 2022 following a complaint by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. According to the agency, a criminal conspiracy was allegedly hatched at the stage of policy formulation, with deliberate loopholes introduced to favour select entities after the tender process.

With the Special Court's order discharging all accused, the matter at the trial court stage has concluded for now. The legality of that order will now be examined by the Delhi High Court following the CBI's challenge. (ANI)

