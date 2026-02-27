Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti, Omani Fms Discuss Regional Issues


2026-02-27 06:45:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call from his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi on Friday.
The conversation focused on the latest developments of the situation in the region and the ongoing efforts to address them, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
