403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti, Omani Fms Discuss Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call from his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi on Friday.
The conversation focused on the latest developments of the situation in the region and the ongoing efforts to address them, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
aa
The conversation focused on the latest developments of the situation in the region and the ongoing efforts to address them, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment