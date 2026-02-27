Prime Drink Group Announces Management Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Germain Turpin as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Turpin succeeds Alexandre Côté, who will step down from his position on February 28, 2026, while remaining on the Board of Directors and retaining responsibility for special projects.

Germain Turpin has over 20 years of experience in the water industry in Québec. Former owner of two of the water assets now held by the Company, he will leverage his in-depth knowledge of the sector and his operational expertise to support the development and optimization of the Company's water assets. Mr. Turpin also sits on Prime's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Côté for his contribution to Prime's operations and welcome Mr. Turpin to his new role.

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp (CSE: PRME) is a Québec-based corporation focused on becoming a leading diversified holding company in the beverage, influencer media and hospitality sectors.

