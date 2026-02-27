Media Statement: National Police Federation Responds To Alberta Budget 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following is a statement from National Police Federation President and C.E.O., Brian Sauvé, in response to Alberta's 2026 Budget.

“Budget 2026 makes one thing clear – the Government of Alberta continues to disregard Albertans' priorities. Even as Alberta heads deeper into multi-billion-dollar deficits, this government is still choosing to spend tens of millions of Albertans hard-earned taxpayer dollars advancing an unwanted police transition that Albertans have repeatedly rejected.

This year alone, $36.9 million is being directed toward the new Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, with no clear business case, no transparent implementation plan, and little evidence that communities are interested in policing alternatives. At the same time, Albertans are being told to accept tough fiscal realities and increased costs through property taxes and fees. Yet 81% say there are more important priorities for the Province than changing who polices local communities - and still, scarce public dollars continue to flow into a project that simply does not have public support.

Albertans were promised meaningful consultation before any major policing changes. Instead, we're seeing continued spending without transparency, and without answers to the basic questions municipalities and taxpayers are asking. While the Government mentions increased costs to RCMP policing, they fail to identify that many of these cost increases borne by municipalities are due to the Province's own changes to the police funding model, which is another example of Government downloading costs unfairly onto municipal partners.

There is still no clarity on the true cost of a duplicative provincial police service, no infrastructure or training plan, and no indication of how communities will ultimately be forced to pay for it. What we do know is that Albertans consistently say their top priorities are affordability, health care, and education, not a costly and unnecessary policing overhaul.

Across Alberta, RCMP Members continue to provide professional, community-based policing every day and with Federal Government confirmation that contract policing will remain beyond 2032, are poised to do so for decades to come. The RCMP model works. Communities know it works. Albertans know it works. Rather than destabilizing it, the Government of Alberta should be focused on supporting frontline RCMP policing and stepping up to negotiate the best possible RCMP policing contract for 2032 and beyond.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and liveability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

