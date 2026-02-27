Staying Or Stepping Out? The Big Question For Kashmir Graduates

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Srinagar- As students across colleges in the Valley step out of classrooms and into a competitive job market, the question of what lies ahead weighs heavily on many minds.

Should they pursue higher studies or begin working? Prepare for government exams or explore private sector opportunities? Stay in Kashmir close to family or move outside in search of greater exposure? At the heart of these decisions lies another growing concern: in today's market, are degrees enough, or do skills matter more?

With limited local employment avenues and rising aspirations among youth, the transition from campus to career is increasingly complex.

Kashmir Observer spoke to several college graduates to understand their plans, priorities and dilemmas.

“I do not have any fixed plan right now. I just believe in living in the present. Whatever happens tomorrow, I have not decided yet. I will see where life takes me. As a sportsperson, especially as a girl, I feel there is not enough support here. Outside Kashmir, there are better opportunities and exposure.”

“I would prefer a government job because I am interested in it. I am already preparing for UPSC. If I qualify, I would like to serve my people here in Kashmir.”

“I will most likely pursue an MSc here in Kashmir and after that go for a PhD. That is my plan after graduation. I want to continue studying and build a strong academic foundation.”

“I prefer Kashmir because my family is here and I want to stay with them. But outside Kashmir there are more opportunities and much more exposure. Right now, job opportunities here are limited.”

“For me, both degree and skills matter. A degree is the foundation. It teaches discipline and commitment. But skills show what you can actually do.”

“Many people have degrees but lack skills. Without skills, degrees remain just papers. Real success comes from what you can do, not just what degree you have.”

“If two people are doing the same job, the one with better communication, confidence and practical skills performs better. Skills help apply theoretical knowledge in real life.”