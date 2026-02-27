MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SEC, FSA Hold Spring Financial Regulatory Dialogue

February 27, 2026

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA) convened the Spring SEC-FSA Financial Regulatory Dialogue in Tokyo on Feb. 27, 2026.

The SEC–FSA Dialogue builds upon longstanding efforts between the two authorities to increase cooperation and strengthen collaboration on key cross-border issues and developments.

Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda led the Dialogue for the SEC and Mr. MIYOSHI Toshiyuki, Vice Minister for International Affairs at the FSA, led the Dialogue for the FSA.

"The Dialogue between the SEC and the FSA reinforces and grows one of our most important capital market relationships,” said SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda.“Our work with colleagues across the Pacific is critical to protecting investors and I look forward to future opportunities for cooperation between our authorities."

"Our Dialogue has further strengthened the longstanding and robust partnership between our two authorities,” said Mr. MIYOSHI Toshiyuki, Vice Minister for International Affairs, FSA.“We remain committed to continued cooperation to promote the integrity of global capital markets and enhance investor protection."

At the Spring Dialogue, participants discussed recent market developments, as well as the strategic priorities of both authorities. They also exchanged views on various regulatory and supervisory matters, including developments in crypto and digital assets, and explored opportunities for closer coordination in multilateral fora.

The next SEC-FSA Dialogues are scheduled to be convened in Tokyo in the fall of 2026 and in Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2027.

