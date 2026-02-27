MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Palamina Announces Colt Silver Corp. Spin Out Transaction

February 27, 2026 10:23 AM EST | Source: Palamina Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) (" Palamina " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has unanimously approved a spin out transaction (the " Spin Out Transaction "), whereby Palamina will distribute a certain number of common shares of a newly created wholly owned subsidiary named Colt Silver Corp. (" Colt Silver ") to the shareholders of Palamina pursuant to a plan of arrangement under section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). Colt Silver owns the Company's seven silver-copper projects in northeastern and southeastern Peru (the " Assets "). As part of the Spin Out Transaction, the Company will complete a series of private placement financings (the " Financings ") and apply for listing of the common shares of Colt Silver on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") as a Tier 2 mining issuer.

Reasons for the Transaction



Palamina began acquiring these projects in 2017 where most have been acquired through staking where there are no underlying payments and funds go into the ground.

Through this strategic spin out, Palamina shareholders will receive immediate shareholder value of 0.33 of a share of Colt Silver per each Palamina share owned

Palamina shareholders will continue to retain the same ownership percentage of Palamina as they hold currently

Shareholders will have exposure to two public companies, one focused on Palamina's gold assets and one focussed on Colt Silver's silver and copper assets enhanced management focus and expertise on the different mineral exploration assets

Terms of the Transaction

Palamina, Colt Silver and Palamina Finco Corp. (" Finco ") will enter into an arrangement agreement (" Arrangement Agreement ") where

Source: Palamina Corp.