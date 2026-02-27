PhD Candidate in Management, University of Exeter

Andrew Kloeden is a PhD candidate at the University of Exeter Business School, where his research examines how parenthood and gender shape professional networks and careers. His work draws on organisational network analysis to explore the mechanisms behind persistent gender inequalities in the workplace, particularly at mid-career. He also researches AI-generated representations of leadership.

Andrew is the principal of Andrew Kloeden Consulting, which works with organisations on leadership development, network strategy, and workplace equity. He brings an MBA from INSEAD and over 20 years of corporate strategy experience across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia

–present PhD Candidate, Management, University of Exeter

2004 INSEAD, Masters in Business Administration

