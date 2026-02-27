Corruption In Aircraft Shelters: Court Arrests Air Force Logistics Commander And Sets Bail

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision was made by investigating judge Viktor Maslov, according to Ukrinform, citing the press servic of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

“The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention, with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 7 million, on the commander of logistics of the Ukrainian Air Forc. The preventive measure will remain in effect until April 25, 2026, inclusive,” the statement said.

If bail is posted, the suspect has the following obligations:



to appear before investigators (detectives) and prosecutors in criminal proceedings, the investigating judge, and the court upon each request;

not to leave the Zhytomyr region without the permission of investigators (detectives), prosecutors, the investigating judge, or the court;

to notify investigators (detectives), prosecutors, the investigating judge, and the court of any change in their place of residence and/or place of work;

refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court ruling;

surrender all passports for travel abroad, as well as other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping; wear an electronic monitoring device.

Earlier on Friday, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 6 million 988 thousand for the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanichenko

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 25, law enforcement officers detained Vladimir Kompanichenko, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Zhytomyr region, and Andriy Ukrainets, commander of logistics for the Ukrainian Air Force, while they were receiving a $320,000 bribe.

The prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office petitioned the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose a preventive measure on Ukrainets in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail in the equivalent of $320,000.

