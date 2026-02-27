OIC Holds Emergency Ministerial Meeting In Jeddah, Condemns Israeli Settlement, Annexation Measures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra)-- The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened an extraordinary open-ended meeting of its Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers on Thursday evening at its headquarters in Jeddah.The emergency session addressed what the organization described as Israel's illegal decisions aimed at expanding settlements, pursuing annexation, and attempting to impose alleged Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Friday, the meeting concluded with a statement reaffirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the city of Jerusalem to the entire Islamic nation. It reiterated the political, legal, historical, and moral responsibility to demonstrate full solidarity with the Palestinian people.The meeting underscored the principles of the UN Charter and relevant United Nations resolutions rejecting the acquisition of territory by force and affirming the illegality of the Israeli occupation. It reaffirmed the OIC's firm commitment and continued support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination, the right of return, and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The ministers strongly condemned and categorically rejected what they described as Israel's recent illegal decisions, measures, and actions as the occupying power. These steps, the statement said, aim to impose an unlawful reality on the ground, expand colonial settlements, assert so-called sovereignty, and deepen policies of Judaization, annexation, and land confiscation in an effort to alter the status and character of the occupied Palestinian territory in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.The meeting declared such decisions, measures, and actions null and void, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and war crimes that threaten regional and international peace and security.