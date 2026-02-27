Primior Sees Rising Institutional And Family Office Demand For Hogar Square Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Primior Holdings is seeing increased institutional and family office demand for the Hogar Square multifamily development. Investor interest reflects market shifts and growing demand for structured real estate opportunities."Primior Holdings reports growing institutional and family office interest in the Hogar Square multifamily development, a 130-unit project positioned for competitive risk-adjusted returns as construction markets tighten heading into 2026. Six investor groups are evaluating allocations, including domestic and international capital. The project aligns with Primior's broader strategy of structured real estate investments supported by its Gaia platform.

Las Vegas, Nevada - Primior Holdings (OTCMKT: GRLT) today announced growing institutional and family office interest in Hogar Square, a 130-unit multifamily development positioned to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns in a tightening builder market heading into 2026.

The project is currently attracting capital interest from six groups, including three U.S.-based investors and three international investors, with several parties evaluating significant allocation sizes. In addition, prior investors from Primior's Glendale transactions have expressed intent to reinvest in Hogar Square, reinforcing continued alignment with the firm's development and execution strategy.

Investor demand is being driven by a return structure designed for the current construction and financing environment. As new supply faces rising costs and reduced availability, institutional and family office groups are seeking opportunities that allow them to secure meaningful exposure early and capture a larger share of the project's upside.

“The capital environment is shifting quickly,” said a spokesperson for Primior Holdings.“Groups with scale are moving decisively to lock in full or majority allocations. Hogar Square reflects the type of development profile that resonates with investors who understand where the 2026 builder market is heading.”

The increased interest follows Primior's broader capital markets strategy, supported by its Gaia platform, which is designed to modernize access, reporting, and investor alignment across real-world asset offerings. Together, Primior's development pipeline and Gaia's infrastructure continue to attract repeat investors and new institutional participants seeking structured exposure to housing and income-producing assets.

Further updates will be provided as investor allocations are finalized and the project advances through its next development phase.