Leveraging U.S. Surgical Procedure Volume Data To Build A Go-To-Market Strategy For Interventional MRI
"Interventional MRI-enabled surgical environment highlighting image-guided procedures, advanced imaging systems, and data-driven healthcare innovation."Interventional MRI case study showing how BIS Research used procedure-level data to help a MedTech firm build a targeted U.S. GTM strategy and scale adoption.
Interventional MRI (iMRI) is gaining clinical and commercial momentum as hospitals and MedTech innovators increasingly adopt image-guided procedures to improve precision, safety, and patient outcomes. To support this shift, BIS Research leveraged its Surgical Procedure Volume Database (SPVD) to help a Germany-based medical device company develop a targeted U.S. Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy grounded in real procedural and installed-base intelligence rather than high-level estimates. This case study demonstrates how data-driven surgical insights enable confident market entry and scalable growth.
What Market Challenges Do Medical Device Companies Face in the U.S. iMRI Landscape?
The U.S. healthcare market is expansive and fragmented, with significant procedural variation across specialties and geographies. While industry trends indicated growth in minimally invasive interventions, the company lacked clarity on key market-entry questions:
How many relevant procedures are performed annually?
Which states have the highest MRI installed base?
Which hospitals are already equipped for iMRI adoption?
What percentage of procedures could realistically shift to MRI-guided workflows?
What revenue per procedure could be expected?
Without reliable, procedure-level data, commercialization decisions risked being driven by assumptions rather than evidence.
The Market Reality: A Large, Quantifiable MRI-Guided Opportunity
BIS Research's preliminary assessment highlighted the scale of opportunity enabled by both procedural demand and MRI infrastructure across the U.S.:
MRI Installed Base & Infrastructure
The U.S. represents one of the largest MRI installed bases globally
MRI systems are widely deployed across academic hospitals, large health systems, and community facilities
iMRI capabilities are already present across dozens of U.S. states
Adoption is supported by the growing penetration of low-field and helium-free MRI systems
Procedure-Driven Market Potential
15 million U.S. adults suffer from knee osteoarthritis
18 million are affected by coronary artery disease
2.2+ million relevant interventional procedures are performed annually
A conservative 30% shift to MRI-guided workflows equals 675,000+ addressable procedures
Revenue potential exceeds $1.4 billion
Average revenue per procedure: $2,090+
1,000+ hospitals identified as viable initial targets based on procedure density and imaging readiness
The opportunity was not speculative-it was measurable. But only with the right intelligence.
The Opportunity: Measurable Demand Backed by Surgical Intelligence
The Surgical Procedure Volume Database (SPVD) enables procedure-level analysis across 300+ procedures and 13 specialties, delivering hospital- and physician-level insights with historical and forward-looking volume trends across key regions, including the United States and Asia-Pacific.
Using this intelligence, BIS Research helped the client:
Map real procedure volumes by indication, care setting, and geography
Quantify addressable procedural demand with precision
Align MRI installed capacity with adoption potential
Identify high-impact hospitals for phased market entry
How SPVD Fueled a Strategic GTM Blueprint?
Rather than relying on static forecasts, SPVD enabled a structured, execution-ready roadmap:
Procedure Demand Mapping: State- and specialty-level segmentation highlighted where MRI-guided adoption could deliver immediate value
Opportunity Modeling: Adoption-shift scenarios quantified realistic procedural conversion and revenue impact
Target Hospital Identification: Data-driven prioritization of 1,000+ high-potential hospitals
GTM Strategy Alignment: Clinical value, revenue narrative, and rollout planning aligned to regional evidence
The result: a fully data-backed U.S. expansion strategy-built on facts, not assumptions.
What Strategic Impact Did Procedure-Level Intelligence Deliver?
SPVD converted ambiguity into strategic certainty. The manufacturer was able to present verified, data-backed forecasts to internal leadership, investors, and hospital stakeholders. Sales discussions shifted from exploratory conversations to outcome-driven engagements, shortening sales cycles and strengthening ROI visibility.
Why Surgical Procedure Volume Intelligence Matters
In today's competitive MedTech environment, relying on top-down market sizing is no longer enough. Leading organizations require:
Procedure-level volume data
State-wise opportunity breakdowns
Adoption-shift modeling
Revenue-per-procedure visibility
Hospital-level targeting precision
That is exactly what SPVD by BIS Research delivers.
About BIS Research's Surgical Procedure Volume Database
The Surgical Procedure Volume Database provides comprehensive surgical activity intelligence across 300+ procedures and 13 specialties in over 40 countries, supporting MedTech commercialization, investment analysis, and hospital targeting strategies.
About BIS Research
BIS Research is a global market intelligence firm delivering insights on emerging technologies and high-growth industries, supported by ISO-certified research processes that ensure data accuracy, methodological rigor, and compliance with international quality standards. We help businesses stay ahead with in-depth reports, custom research, and go-to-market strategies tailored to your goals.
