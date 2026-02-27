Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Scott Bryant Unveils Moon Valley's“Best Value” Listing In Hillcrest East Signals Strategic Shift In North Phoenix Real Estate Market


2026-02-27 03:02:30
"628 E Boca Raton Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022 | New Listing by Scott Bryant disrupts the moon valley market | Best Deal in the Area"Bryant Real Estate Leverages Data-Driven Performance Metrics to Position New Hillcrest East Property as the Region's Premier Investment Opportunity

PHOENIX, AZ - Scott Bryant, Founder and Team Leader of Bryant Real Estate and a top-performing agent with Keller Williams, has announced the debut of a landmark listing in the Hillcrest East subdivision of Moon Valley. Positioned as "Moon Valley's Best Deal," the property is being introduced at a strategic price point designed to undercut area comparables, offering a high-equity entry point in the competitive North Phoenix corridor within the Loop 101.

[CLICK TO VIEW PROPERTY]

A Precision Listing in a Shifting Market

According to ARMLS-backed market analytics, properties in the 85022 and 85023 zip codes currently average a sale-to-list ratio of approximately 97.5%. However, listings managed by Bryant Real Estate maintain a dominant 99% list-to-sale ratio. This precision reflects Bryant's "boutique luxury" philosophy-combining hyper-local data with sophisticated marketing to ensure listings are not just seen, but sold.

"Our objective with the Hillcrest East property was to create the most compelling value proposition in the Loop 101 corridor," said Scott Bryant. "By utilizing absorption rate analytics and price band mapping, we've identified a 'value gap' in Moon Valley. This home represents the apex of that opportunity, providing instant equity potential compared to recent neighborhood 'comps' that have sold as high as $362 per square foot."

Performance Indicators: The Bryant Advantage

The introduction of the Hillcrest East listing comes on the heels of a record-breaking 12 months for Bryant Real Estate. The team's efficiency in the North Phoenix submarket is evidenced by a median 48 Days on Market (DOM) for Bryant listings, compared to the broader Phoenix average of 69 days. This 30% faster absorption rate is a direct result of Bryant's data-centric approach to property representation.

Performance Metric Bryant Real Estate (Last 12 Mo) North Phoenix Average (Feb 2026)
Median Days on Market 48 Days 69-71 Days
List-to-Sale Ratio 99% 97.8%
Total Volume $100,000,000 N/A
Total Transactions 200+ N/A

Why Hillcrest East is Moon Valley's "Best Deal"

The Hillcrest East subdivision is a premier enclave known for its larger lots and proximity to the Moon Valley Country Club. Current MLS data indicates that inventory in the 85022 area remains relatively tight with only 2.8 months of supply. By pricing this new listing aggressively, Bryant is leveraging high-velocity buyer interest within the Loop 101, where demand for "value-add" luxury properties remains at a five-year high.

About Scott Bryant

Scott Bryant is a leading Phoenix Realtor®, the Founder and Team Leader of Bryant Real Estate, and a distinguished member of the Keller Williams network. Specializing in North Phoenix (within Loop 101) and the Moon Valley submarket, Scott provides data-driven and hyper-local marketing focus for both luxury and traditional property representation.

Ranked in the top 1% of Arizona Realtors, Scott's performance is backed by verified MLS analytics:

  • Total Sales Volume: $100,000,000

  • Total Closed Transactions: 200+

  • Average Sales Price: $600,000

  • Market Focus: North Phoenix & Moon Valley

With a reputation for pricing accuracy and negotiation strength, Bryant Real Estate continues to set the standard for listing absorption efficiency in the Arizona real estate market.

