Scott Bryant Unveils Moon Valley's“Best Value” Listing In Hillcrest East Signals Strategic Shift In North Phoenix Real Estate Market
|Performance Metric
|Bryant Real Estate (Last 12 Mo)
|North Phoenix Average (Feb 2026)
|Median Days on Market
|48 Days
|69-71 Days
|List-to-Sale Ratio
|99%
|97.8%
|Total Volume
|$100,000,000
|N/A
|Total Transactions
|200+
|N/A
Why Hillcrest East is Moon Valley's "Best Deal"
The Hillcrest East subdivision is a premier enclave known for its larger lots and proximity to the Moon Valley Country Club. Current MLS data indicates that inventory in the 85022 area remains relatively tight with only 2.8 months of supply. By pricing this new listing aggressively, Bryant is leveraging high-velocity buyer interest within the Loop 101, where demand for "value-add" luxury properties remains at a five-year high.
About Scott Bryant
Scott Bryant is a leading Phoenix Realtor®, the Founder and Team Leader of Bryant Real Estate, and a distinguished member of the Keller Williams network. Specializing in North Phoenix (within Loop 101) and the Moon Valley submarket, Scott provides data-driven and hyper-local marketing focus for both luxury and traditional property representation.
Ranked in the top 1% of Arizona Realtors, Scott's performance is backed by verified MLS analytics:
Total Sales Volume: $100,000,000
Total Closed Transactions: 200+
Average Sales Price: $600,000
Market Focus: North Phoenix & Moon Valley
With a reputation for pricing accuracy and negotiation strength, Bryant Real Estate continues to set the standard for listing absorption efficiency in the Arizona real estate market.
Legal Disclaimer:
