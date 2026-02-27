Tram Derails In Central Milan Leaving Two Dead, 40 Injured
The tram, one of the newest models in operation in Milan, came off the tracks in Vittorio Veneto street, close to the city's Central Station, crashing into the window of a shop.Recommended For You 'We join you and the world for dialogue, peace, stability', India PM Modi tells Israel Knesset Ramadan 2026: Who fires UAE's iftar cannon? Rare look at what happens before the boom
Local emergency services said 13 ambulances were on the scene.
Civil protection teams set up a tent to assist the injured, according to a Reuters eyewitness.
The Milan transport company, ATM, said in a statement it was "deeply shocked", expressed its sympathy to those affected and said it was working with authorities to try to understand the cause.ALSO READ
- Train crashes against crane in southeastern Spain, several injured Spain announces 3 days of mourning as train crash toll rises to 40
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment