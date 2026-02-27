Tram Derails In Central Milan Leaving Two Dead, 40 Injured

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two people were killed and around 40 injured when a tram derailed in central Milan on Friday, a spokesperson for local firefighters said.

The tram, one of the newest models in operation in Milan, came off the tracks in Vittorio Veneto street, close to the city's Central Station, crashing into the window of a shop.

Local emergency services said 13 ambulances were on the scene.

Civil protection teams set up a tent to assist the injured, according to a Reuters eyewitness.

The Milan transport company, ATM, said in a statement it was "deeply shocked", expressed its sympathy to those affected and said it was working with authorities to try to understand the cause.



