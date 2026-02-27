Istanbul Flights To Tehran Cancelled Friday Night: Airport
Four flights to Tehran scheduled for Saturday were also cancelled, though six others remained on the schedule. A Turkish Airlines flight to the northern Iranian city of Tabriz, due to leave early Saturday, was called off.
Turkish authorities made no comment on events in Iran on Friday, declining to join the litany of nations advising their citizens against travel to Iran.
Turkey has a 550km (340 mile) frontier with Iran that has three crossing points.ALSO READ
