Istanbul Flights To Tehran Cancelled Friday Night: Airport


2026-02-27 02:18:13
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flights from Istanbul airport to Tehran were cancelled on Friday night amid a mounting US military buildup around Iran

Istanbul airport said flights by Turkish Airlines and two Iranian companies to the Iranian capital had been cancelled.

Four flights to Tehran scheduled for Saturday were also cancelled, though six others remained on the schedule. A Turkish Airlines flight to the northern Iranian city of Tabriz, due to leave early Saturday, was called off.

Turkish authorities made no comment on events in Iran on Friday, declining to join the litany of nations advising their citizens against travel to Iran.

Turkey has a 550km (340 mile) frontier with Iran that has three crossing points.

  • IndiGo extends flight cancellations till March 28 amid Iran tensions
  • Vance says 'no chance' US strike on Iran would spark lasting war: report

