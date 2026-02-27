403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ramadan 2026: RAK Police Apprehend 19 Beggars One Found With Dh11,000
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Similarly, Dubai Police arrested a beggar in a parking lot carrying Dh20,000, even as authorities warned residents about the risks of online and street begging
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment