Bitcoin Could Reach New Highs This Year Amid Enduring Institutional Infrastructure

Bitcoin could reach fresh all-time highs this year amid continuing institutional investment infrastructure, predicts the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

The forecast from deVere Group's Nigel Green comes as Bitcoin trades sharply below its October 2025 peak of more than $126,000, having fallen back toward the mid-$60,000 range in recent weeks, triggering one of the most negative waves of sentiment since 2022.

Despite the scale of the pullback and persistent ETF outflows dominating headlines, Nigel Green argues that the foundations supporting the digital asset are stronger than in any previous cycle.

Since the launch of US spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, cumulative inflows have reached tens of billions of dollars. Although recent weeks have seen redemptions, Nigel Green stresses that the proportion withdrawn represents a fraction of total net inflows since inception.

On-chain metrics show that a substantial share of circulating Bitcoin remains in the hands of long-term holders.

At the same time, exchange balances have trended lower over the past year, reducing the amount of readily tradable supply.

He believes current bearish positioning reflects a confidence gap rather than structural weakness.

The chief executive points to continued product development by major financial institutions as further evidence that institutional integration is progressing rather than retreating.

He expects sentiment to improve markedly by mid-year.

Looking beyond mid-2026, he sees the potential for Bitcoin to exceed its previous record high before the year concludes.

Nigel Green emphasises that volatility remains intrinsic to digital assets but argues that cyclical corrections have historically preceded renewed expansion phases.

