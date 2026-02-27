MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) OXFORD, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Engaging for Climate in Oxford (ECO) proudly presents the fourth iteration of the Changing Climate, Changing Communities art exhibition at the Oxford Community Arts Center. This lively and thought‐provoking show, organized by ECO-a grassroots group dedicated to fostering new ways of talking about climate change-invites both amateur and experienced artists to share their creative expressions of what climate change means to them.



Image caption: Changing Climate, Changing Communities Art Exhibition – Local Reflections on a Global Issue.

“Art has a transformative quality in which imagery can evoke thoughts and emotions that may not be easily accessed through facts alone. Through spontaneous discussions, multiple interpretations of climate change can emerge, along with exchanges of ideas about how it can be addressed on different levels,” said Stephanie Danker, Associate Professor of Art Education, Miami University Department of Art.

This exhibition emphasizes dialogue rather than debate, encouraging communities to reflect on how climate change is perceived and how it impacts our daily lives. Its purpose is to inspire deeper connections to our relationship with nature, even as perspectives and priorities continue to evolve.

“Climate change's impact can be observed in drastic ways depending on where you look. Yet its effects are everywhere-and they are happening now, right here in the Midwest,” said Shafkat Khan, Director of Conservation, Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Through this exhibition, the greater Oxford community is invited to engage in conversations on climate change as a local challenge with real‐world implications.

“Climate change is rooted in complex ecological forces and can often feel overwhelming. Viewing works of art from diverse perspectives allows people to learn about climate change in ways that resonate personally,” said Katie Feilen, Director of Project Dragonfly, Miami University Department of Biology.

The 2026 Changing Climate, Changing Communities exhibition is free and open to the public, including the opening reception on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 6–9 p.m.

Applications for participation are being accepted until March 1, 2026, with all media – inclusive of video and spoken word recordings – considered.

About Engaging for Climate in Oxford (ECO):

Based in Oxford, Ohio, Engaging for Climate in Oxford brings together community voices to transform climate change from debate into dialogue and action through inspiration of the arts, humanities, and shared stories.

