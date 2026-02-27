Indian Railways Sanctions Rs 871 Crore Projects Across Three Zones

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Railways has sanctioned infrastructure projects worth Rs 871 crore across the Northern, Southern and Eastern Railway zones, aimed at strengthening maintenance capacity, easing congestion and improving operational efficiency for passenger and freight services.

In Rajasthan, the North Western Railway will undertake Phase-I development of coach maintenance facilities at Ganganagar station at a cost of Rs 174.26 crore.

The project includes construction of two 600-metre washing lines, three 650-metre stabling lines, two pit lines, a wheel lathe line and a 650-metre engine escape line.

A 120-metre-long sick line shed will also be developed, along with installation of overhead equipment and modern machinery such as synchronised jacks, forklifts, electric overhead travelling cranes and an automatic coach washing plant.

The facility is expected to enhance maintenance capacity by an additional six rakes per day, supporting the growing deployment of LHB and Vande Bharat trainsets.

In a related initiative, Rs 139.68 crore has been sanctioned for Phase-II augmentation of coaching maintenance infrastructure at Lalgarh in the Bikaner region.

The works include a 600-metre washing line, covered sheds over four washing lines, extension of the sick line, a service building, retractable overhead equipment and installation of coach lifting systems, automatic washing plants and cranes.

The project is intended to improve turnaround time and operational readiness for modern rolling stock in the region.

In Kerala, the Southern Railway will undertake doubling of the 21.10-km Turavur–Mararikulam section on the Ernakulam–Alappuzha–Kayankulam corridor at a cost of Rs 450.59 crore.

The section currently handles substantial passenger and freight traffic, including port-linked cargo.

The doubling is projected to allow operation of nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction and support incremental freight movement of approximately 2.88 million tonnes annually.

It is also expected to reduce detention time for freight and passenger trains, thereby enhancing punctuality and corridor efficiency.

Under Eastern Railway, Rs 107.10 crore has been approved for construction of a 4.75-km Kalipahari Bypass Line in West Bengal to address operational constraints in the Asansol area.

At present, trains moving between South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway require engine reversal at Asansol Yard, leading to congestion and delays.

The bypass line will provide direct connectivity between the two zones, eliminating the need for reversal and reducing detention time for freight and passenger trains.

An official release said that the sanctioned projects form part of ongoing efforts to modernise maintenance infrastructure, decongest high-density corridors and strengthen the overall capacity and efficiency of the national rail network.

(KNN Bureau)

