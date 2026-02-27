Fintastics Emerges As A Game-Changer In Smart Money Management

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India The new app from Thinking Hats Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd integrates AI-driven analysis, budgeting tools, and financial goal tracking into one secure digital ecosystem- Chennai-based two-year old startup Fintastics is rapidly gaining traction in India's personal finance tech space, tapping into the country's rising demand for smarter digital money management solutions. At a time when financial discipline is becoming central to personal growth and long-term stability, the startup is positioning its platform as a financial life-changing innovation, a next-generation expense manager and budgeting app designed to help individuals and families seamlessly track income, control spending, and cultivate sustainable savings habits in an increasingly digital economy.

Fintastics

Developed by Thinking Hats Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Fintastics integrates expense tracking, goal-based savings, AI-driven insights, and secure transaction monitoring into one unified platform, aiming to make financial clarity accessible to India's digital-first generation.

According to Mouli Shankar, Founder of Thinking Hats Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,“Our mission is to transform the way people manage money. We believe financial clarity leads to financial confidence and that confidence changes lives. We envision Fintastics as a catalyst for stronger financial awareness, responsible money management and lasting abundance through transparent guidance, consistent and long-term support, across Indian households. Designed for the digital generation, the app offers a clean and intuitive interface that makes tracking income, expenses, and savings effortless for students, professionals, and families alike. With secure SMS-based transaction detection (enabled only with user permission) and strong security and encryption standards, we ensure both convenience and complete data protection. By helping individuals build disciplined money habits, reduce unnecessary expenses, and achieve long-term financial stability, we aim to contribute to a financially stronger India.”

“Currently available for Android and iOS users, Fintastics will continue to evolve with regular updates and AI-driven enhancements in the future.” he added.

Fintastics goes far beyond traditional expense tracking apps by offering a complete financial ecosystem tailored for modern lifestyles. The Features of the app include:



AI Insights (Finney AI) – Personalized spending analysis and smart suggestions

Smart Expense Tracking – Instantly record daily income and expenses

Simple & Custom Budgets – Plan monthly or category-wise budgets

Passbook View – Track all accounts in one unified dashboard

Financial Goals – Set, monitor, and achieve savings targets

Due & EMI Reminders – Never miss important payments

Advanced Financial Reports – Clear analytics for better decisions

Family Sharing Model – Transparent household budget monitoring Rewards & Achievements – Recognition for disciplined financial habits

Fintastics Introducing a New Business Model

Finbudy – The Face of Fintastics:

A nationwide network of district ambassadors promoting Fintastics services and financial awareness. Strengthening local presence and improving service reach across India.

(Build Disciplined Financial Habits & Awareness)

A community-driven savings initiative focused on creating disciplined financial habits and encouraging consistent saving. Encouraging collective growth and long-term financial security.

Upcoming Innovations

Fintastics continues to evolve with powerful upcoming features designed to elevate personal financial management. According to Thinking Hats Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, the next phase of innovation will introduce smarter collaboration and predictive intelligence for users.

Split Sharing – Easily split and track shared expenses among friends, roommates, or groups with clarity and transparency.

Advanced Family Sharing – Enhanced multi-member access with improved visibility for household financial monitoring.

Fin Astro – A unique projection model that analyses three months of financial data to forecast trends, spending patterns, and potential savings opportunities.

These upcoming enhancements are designed to deliver predictive financial intelligence and collaborative money management that will empower users with deeper insights and smarter control over their financial future.

Privacy-First & Secure by Design

Fintastics follows strict privacy and encryption standards to protect user data.

Disclaimer:

Fintastics does not connect to real-time banking systems and does not request or store users' banking usernames or passwords. All financial data entered remains under the user's control, ensuring complete transparency and security.

For Further information, please visit fintastics or call +91 8892783333

At Thinking Hats Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd