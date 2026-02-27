Greenenergybreaks - Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) Provides Intellectual Property Update On Texatron(TM) Fusion Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Renewal Fuels (OTC: RNWF) announced it has filed 20 patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering core structural, confinement and electromagnetic design elements of its Texatron(TM) aneutronic fusion platform and proprietary“clam-shell” reactor architecture, with one application in active prosecution and additional filings expected to enter examination in mid-2026. The company said it is developing approximately 240 additional patent applications in coordination with Chief Technology Officer Dr. John Brandenburg, which, if filed, would expand its portfolio to roughly 260 applications spanning reactor architecture, fuel cycle optimization and system integration. Management stated the patent strategy is being sequenced to align with engineering development and commercialization goals for the Helium-3 and Deuterium-based Texatron(TM) platform, which features a compact modular design, rifled toroidal chamber geometry and electromagnetic confinement elements intended to support scalable clean energy deployment.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

