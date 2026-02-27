Baker Hughes And Giammarco Technologies Collaborate To Advance And Commercialize Hot Potassium Carbonate For Post-Combustion Carbon Capture



Exclusive collaboration combines Giammarco Technologies' proven process with Baker Hughes' world-class turbomachinery

Companies to deliver integrated, fit-for-purpose and cost-competitive solutions that enable energy and industrial decarbonization, at scale Joint solution to build on pilot plant testing and experience from more than 400 HPC industrial projects.

FLORENCE and VENICE, Italy, February 27, 2026 /3BL/ - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, and Giammarco Technologies S.r.l., renowned licensor of Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) process, announced an exclusive collaboration to advance and commercialize HPC solutions for post-combustion capture across a range of energy and industrial sectors. The announcement was made at the 2026 Baker Hughes Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.

Giammarco Technologies' proven HPC process is already widely used across more than 400 industrial projects and leverages a safe and sustainable potassium-based solvent to efficiently capture CO2 from gas streams. Under the collaboration, this process will be integrated with Baker Hughes' turbomachinery technology – including trains for flue gas compression and expansion and mechanical vapor recompression – for post-combustion capture applications.

Together, the companies will seek to leverage multi-sector pilot plant testing and deliver fully integrated, customized solutions that will help lower the cost of carbon capture. Already supporting customers with feasibility studies and prospecting front-end engineering design (FEED), the companies will deliver projects through full execution across multiple industries.

“We're proud to collaborate with Giammarco Technologies. Together, our complementary capabilities will expand the use of HPC across hard-to-abate sectors and unlock new pathways for energy and industrial decarbonization at scale,” said Ahmed Eldemerdash, vice president of Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes.“This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing technologies that improve the economic viability of CO2 projects and to being a trusted partner to reduce emissions worldwide.”

“We are proud to enter into a strategic collaboration with Baker Hughes, representing a major step forward in the global deployment of our HPC process and further strengthening Giammarco Technologies' position as a technology leader in post-combustion carbon capture,” said Giuseppe Giammarco, CEO of Giammarco Technologies.“Our advanced process, combined with Baker Hughes' global execution capabilities, enable the delivery of high-performance, cost-effective and fully integrated solutions for industrial and energy sector decarbonization.”

Through this strategic collaboration, the HPC offering is now part of Baker Hughes broad portfolio of CCUS solutions, which includes consultancy, front-end design, capture and purification systems, fit-for-purpose compression and liquefaction technology, well design and construction for injection and monitoring, as well as long-term site stewardship.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.

About Giammarco Technologies

With over 70 years of expertise and more than 400 industrial references, Giammarco Technologies is a trusted leader in licensing advanced processes for capturing CO2 from industrial emissions. Built on Hot Potassium Carbonate solvent, its sustainable and scalable solutions help industries worldwide reduce their carbon footprint and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future. Visit us at giammarcotechnologies.

