Lebanese Prime Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador


2026-02-27 02:01:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, met Friday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

The Peninsula

