403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanese Prime Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Beirut: The Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, met Friday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment