Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės For 2025

Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės For 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in 2025 was EUR 218.4 million or 3.8% more than a year earlier (sales revenue in 2024 was EUR 210.4 million).
EBITDA in 2025 was EUR 12.1 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 18.1 million a year ago.
In 2025 the company had a net profit of EUR 4.6 million ( In 2024, the company had a net profit of EUR 10.1 million).
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+370 52461419
