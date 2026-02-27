Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Žvaigždės For 2025


2026-02-27 01:46:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in 2025 was EUR 218.4 million or 3.8% more than a year earlier (sales revenue in 2024 was EUR 210.4 million).

EBITDA in 2025 was EUR 12.1 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 18.1 million a year ago.

In 2025 the company had a net profit of EUR 4.6 million ( In 2024, the company had a net profit of EUR 10.1 million).


Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment

  • 2025_q4_en_eur_solo_ias

