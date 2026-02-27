403
UK Temporarily Withdraws Staff From Iran Amid Security Concerns
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The UK government took a "temporary precautionary measure" to withdraw staff working in Iran due to concerns over the ongoing security situation in the Middle East.
The British Foreign Office said, "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this change."
The action came as US embassy officials in occupied Jerusalem asked staff to leave while "commercial flights are available."
Last Tuesday, US President Donald Trump alluded in his State of the Union Address to a possible attack on Iran, despite American and Iranian officials meeting in Geneva on Tehran's nuclear file. (end)
