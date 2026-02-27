'The Trident Code' Launches A High Stakes Military Thriller Series Rooted In Secrets, Symbols, And Sacrifice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In The Trident Code, the first book in The SEAL Cypher Series, author Miguel R. Balfour delivers a fast paced military thriller that blends covert operations, ancient symbolism, and escalating suspense. Designed as the opening of a four book series, the novel introduces readers to a world where classified history refuses to stay buried and loyalty is tested at the highest cost.

Former Navy SEAL John Klade believed he had left the darkness behind. After years of living by orders and operating in secrecy, he is determined to build a life outside the shadow world that once defined him. That fragile peace collapses when the families of his former teammates are murdered, each crime scene marked with the same chilling emblem, a trident wrapped in a serpent.

As Klade searches for answers, he uncovers a disturbing connection to a mission the United States Navy insists never occurred. The deeper he goes, the clearer it becomes that the killings are not random acts of violence, but a coordinated message directed at those who were involved. The trident and serpent point to a hidden order older than any modern military institution, one that believes the sea itself demands sacrifice and that certain debts can only be paid in blood.

To decode the mystery behind the symbol, Klade seeks the expertise of Yale symbologist Annabelle Johansson, whose knowledge of ancient imagery and secret societies becomes essential. Together, they peel back layers of encrypted history, suppressed records, and ritual driven ideology. Their investigation forces them to navigate threats that do not follow conventional rules, where influence is protected by silence and where exposure can be as dangerous as the enemy itself.

Balfour's storytelling balances tactical intensity with psychological depth. Klade is not only facing an adversary operating in the shadows, but also confronting the unresolved consequences of his own past. The novel explores themes of accountability, loyalty, and the moral toll of secrecy, showing how even the most disciplined operator can be haunted by what he did, what he was ordered to do, and what he can never fully explain.

The Trident Code will appeal to readers who enjoy military suspense with an intellectual edge, combining action driven pacing with symbolic intrigue and investigative tension. As the tide rises and the danger tightens around Klade and Johansson, the story builds toward a chilling realization: some missions are erased on paper, but they are never truly forgotten. In Balfour's ominous refrain, the deep remembers.

The book is now available - secure your copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: