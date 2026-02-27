MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated informationNazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 27 02 2026 – 6PM CET

Disclosure of a transparency notification from AOC Pharma S.à r.l.

Pursuant to the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a transparency notification from AOC Pharma S.à r.l., dated 24 February 2026.

Notification from AOC Pharma S.à r.l.



On 24 February 2026, Fagron received a transparency notification from AOC Pharma S.à r.l., informing the Company that its shareholding had crossed the 10% disclosure threshold downwards following a disposal of voting securities or voting rights attached to shares in Fagron.

According to the notification, as of 18 February 2026, AOC Pharma S.à r.l. directly holds 7,274,291 shares in Fagron, corresponding to the same number of voting rights.

Based on the total number of outstanding voting rights (73,668,904 as the applicable denominator), this shareholding represents 9.87% of the total voting rights.

The notification was submitted by a parent undertaking or controlling person and sets out the full chain of controlled undertakings through which AOC Pharma S.à r.l. holds its shares. The full transparency notification from AOC Pharma S.à r.l. is available on the Fagron website via this link.



Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

...

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 35 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based on Venecoweg 20A in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV. Fagron BV's head office is located in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment

260227_AOC Pharma_notification