UFP Technologies To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The Raymond James 47Th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

About UFP Technologies, Inc. UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.