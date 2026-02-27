10-Year-Old Performer King Moore Launches Global Youth Music And Humanitarian Campaign

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- By age 10, King Moore had already performed on America's Got Talent, appeared twice on The Tamron Hall Show, serenaded Ciara at the BET Awards, spoken at the White House, voiced characters in movies and TV shows, and performed the national anthem for a sold-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena. Now, this multi-talented 10-year-old is showing the world that leadership, empathy and creativity aren't limited by age.

Through his 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Kicks 2 Grow Foundation, King Moore is launching the Brand-New World Campaign, a global youth initiative bringing children from more than 10 countries together to create music, celebrate cultures and deliver shoes, clothing, food and essentials to communities that need them most. Inspired by King Moore's song“Brand New,” the campaign empowers children to collaborate, share stories and make a difference - all while having fun and learning from one another.

“The Brand-New World Campaign is about creating something together and helping where we can,” said Verlin Moore, King Moore's father.“Music gives kids a way to hear each other, even when they don't speak the same language.”

“Kids make up 50% of the population, but we are 100% of the future,” King Moore said.“That's why it's important to invest in the future! My goal is to inspire the next generation and show them that anything is possible when you believe in yourself and put in the work.”

Over the next eight to 10 months, the campaign will focus on connecting children across the globe through music and collaboration, with plans to document the journey and explore opportunities for a feature film highlighting the project's cultural and humanitarian impact. To date, the campaign's support and collaboration have spanned Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

King Moore has toured nationally as part of Kenan Thompson's Young Stars 360 Experience and That Girl Lay Lay's“Growing Pains Tour,” performing in major U.S. cities and capturing audiences with his music, energy and charm. He made his feature film debut in the 2024 dark comedy Cora Bora, and has appeared in national advertising campaigns for AT&T and Toyota. In fall 2025, he released his debut album, History Made, and is working on a book scheduled for release later this year.

“King has a huge heart and a bright, playful energy,” said Ivette Moore, King's mother.“With every beat, every song and every performance, he's not just chasing his dreams - he's sharing them with the world.”

