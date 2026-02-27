Hololive Production Launches Limited-Time Pop-Up Events At Six BOOKOFF USA Locations Beginning February 20
The pop-up events will feature official hololive production merchandise along with interactive in-store experiences designed to encourage fan engagement and social sharing.
Event Schedule
February 20 – March 8
・BOOKOFF Ani-Lab Little Tokyo (Los Angeles, CA)
・BOOKOFF Brooklyn (New York, NY)
March 13 – March 29
・BOOKOFF San Diego (San Diego, CA)
・BOOKOFF New York (Midtown Manhattan, NY)
April 3 – April 19
・BOOKOFF Lakewood (Lakewood, CA)
・BOOKOFF Massapequa (Massapequa, NY)
Event dates are subject to change.
Store Locations
Little Tokyo Store
340 E 2nd St., Suite 336, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Brooklyn Store
934 3rd Ave., Japan Village 2F, Brooklyn, NY 11232
San Diego Store
4240 Kearny Mesa Rd., #128, San Diego, CA 92111
New York Store
49 W 45th St., New York, NY 10036
Lakewood Store
334 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood, CA 90712
Massapequa Store
5500B Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY 11758
Merchandise
Official hololive production merchandise will be available in limited quantities at each location. Items will be sold while supplies last.
Interactive Fan Experiences
To enhance the in-store experience, the pop-ups will include:
1. Purchase Bonus Postcard
Customers who purchase merchandise will receive one randomly distributed postcard (six designs available). Available while supplies last.
2.“Selfie with hololive Member” Mini Photo Spot
Fans can take commemorative photos in front of a mirror installation featuring hololive talent visuals.
3. Hololive Message Wall
Visitors can leave messages and illustrations for hololive talents, creating a participatory and community-driven retail environment.
Executive Commentary
“We are committed to bringing Japanese entertainment culture to fans around the world in meaningful and engaging ways,” said Norihiko Ito, Director and Head of the Entertainment Global Division at Nihonchokuhan Inc.“These pop-ups are designed not only to offer limited merchandise, but to create immersive fan experiences that encourage participation and connection. Through collaboration with BOOKOFF USA, we aim to strengthen our presence in the U.S. market and deepen engagement with local hololive communities.”
The initiative combines physical retail experiences with digital fan engagement, encouraging visitors to share their experiences on social media and expanding awareness organically.
Media Opportunities
Online Interviews Available With:
・Norihiko Ito, Director and Head of Entertainment Global Division, Nihonchokuhan Inc.
・Chie Seki, Head of North America Business, Entertainment Global Division, Nihonchokuhan Inc.
In-Store Media Coverage Available:
February 20 – March 8
BOOKOFF Ani-Lab Little Tokyo, Los Angeles
For media inquiries, please contact:
About Nihonchokuhan Inc.
Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Tokyo, Nihonchokuhan Inc. is an entertainment-focused commerce and services company engaged in retail, content planning, advertising, and promotional initiatives. The company develops experiential retail and global fan engagement programs centered on Japanese entertainment properties.
Website:
