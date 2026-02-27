BRS Lost Power Due To Arrogance Of Its Leaders: Kavitha

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha said on Friday that BRS lost the elections because of the arrogance of its leaders and the party's failure to keep its promises.

She was reacting to her brother and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao's post after she was acquitted by a Delhi court in the Delhi excise policy case.

“Am I the reason for the loss?” asked Kavitha while interacting with the media.

She said that the reason for the defeat of BRS was its failure to give jobs and houses as promised, and also giving tickets again to the 'looters'.“Most importantly, your arrogant approach led to the party's defeat,” said the daughter of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“You are living in denial, my brother; accept the fact. To do politics, you need courage. In politics, you must also accept defeat. Understand what happened during the election. Take steps accordingly,” she said.

Kavitha remarked that KTR is trying to turn the court order in their favour. She said it was not proper on his part to blame her for the party's defeat.

She reminded him that until she went to jail, neither KCR nor KTR held a press meet to defend her. She said even the BRS social media did not support her.

Kavitha was BRS MLC at the time of her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in March 2024. She spent more than five months in jail before she was released on bail.

Last year, Kavitha quit BRS and also resigned as MLC after she was suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

Kavitha said it was god's blessing that she got a clean chit two months ahead of the launch of a new political party.

Earlier, KTR had posted on X that the AAP government led by Kejriwal was brought down in the name of the so-called liquor scam, and the political casualty of that narrative was the BRS in both the Assembly and Parliament elections.

He was reacting to a Delhi court order, discharging former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, 21 others, including his sister Kavitha, in the Delhi liquor policy case.

“Kavita Garu got justice in court today, and in the same manner, every case registered against our leaders will be conclusively exposed as false, politically motivated, and fabricated,” wrote the BRS leader.