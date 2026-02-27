Vlink Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For The Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VLink is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Workfor the 3rd straight year. This prestigious Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at VLink.The certification recognizes organizations that create outstanding employee experiences and high-performance workplace cultures. As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Workevaluates companies based on trust in leadership, respect among teams, pride in work, and camaraderie in the workplace.

Over the past year, VLink has deepened its investment in its people by launching expanded professional development programs, strengthening hybrid work flexibility, enhancing health and wellness initiatives, and elevating employee recognition efforts. These initiatives reflect the company's belief that sustainable innovation starts with engaged, empowered teams.

Tanvi Mittal, HR Head APAC Operations, says,“Winning the Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification for the third consecutive year is both fulfilling and humbling. This triple win is not just an award for VLink; it reflects the Trust our people place in us every day. This achievement truly belongs to our employees and validates our consistent focus on building a culture rooted in Respect, Collaboration, Accountability, and Inclusion. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our people."

At the heart of VLink's workplace philosophy is its TCA framework: Trust, Collaboration, and Accountability. The company believes transparency builds confidence, teamwork accelerates innovation, and shared ownership empowers individuals to create meaningful impact for clients and communities alike.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a CertifiedTM workplace and are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, reinforcing the competitive advantage of strong workplace culture in today's talent market.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at:

About Great Place to Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For AllTM Model and Trust IndexTM Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities.