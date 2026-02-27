CCC, Curtiss-Wright Win 4-Year Contract To Supply Helicopter Landing System To U.S. Navy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a 4-year contract by the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) to supply the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Centre with Recover Assist Securing and Traversing (RAST) systems. Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright's Mississauga, Ontario, facility, part of Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Systems, will manufacture the systems and provide technical field support to the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center.

RAST is a fully integrated shipboard system to support shipborne helicopter operations. It enables safe and efficient shipboard helicopter operations, even in challenging sea conditions. Using a Rapid Securing Device, RAST stabilizes, secures, and navigates helicopters without disconnecting. The system guides helicopters during landing, locks them in place upon touchdown, and moves them into the hangar. RAST has been adopted by navies worldwide and integrates advanced electronics and lightweight components.

Curtiss-Wright is a leading manufacturer of naval helicopter handling systems, undersea sensor handling and deployment systems, and ship aviation support systems for major naval defense programs. Curtiss-Wright has secured contracts globally, supporting navies in the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Australia, Chile, India, Singapore, Spain, and Turkey.

As Canada's foreign military sales agency, CCC is funded by the Government of Canada to enable companies like Curtiss-Wright to deliver made-in-Canada solutions to the U.S. Navy and other entities within the U.S. Department of Defense. To date, CCC and Curtiss-Wright have partnered on numerous contracts with the U.S. military worth over CAD$300 million.

Through CCC's free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, Canadian businesses can access the expertise and support they need to succeed in the complex U.S. DoD procurement market. To learn more, contact the CCC team.

Related



CCC, Curtiss-Wright to deliver helicopter landing system for U.S. Navy Curtiss-Wright INDAL



Contact

For media enquiries, please contact ...

About CCC

CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government-to-government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Nuclear Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 9,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit .