Toggle VPN Expands Its Server Coverage

February 27, 2026 9:05 AM EST | Source: PRNews OU

February 27, 2026 - Toggle VPN is rolling out a significant improvement in its server infrastructure, which enhances its existing regional coverage. This is a demonstration of the company's dedication to offering fast and reliable VPN connections to an increasing number of subscribers all over the world.







This trusted VPN service currently offers thousands of users access to its global server network. Subscribers can connect to locations in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, and other countries in Europe and Asia. With new servers in such countries as Japan, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, Hungary, Mexico, South Korea, Finland, and Iceland, Toggle VPN further improves its options for the community.

Better connectivity for entertainment, travel, and work

Having a wider server network in different countries is a major performance enhancer. Subscribers will enjoy faster video streaming, faster calls, and faster browsing. For those living or traveling abroad, this development will ensure access to their favorite content and online services smoothly in any country, even during peak usage.

The improved network will greatly benefit those who engage in high-bandwidth activities such as video playback, live broadcasting, and online gaming, which demand constant speeds. The service improves the subscriber experience by guaranteeing that the routing of traffic is optimized and there are no congestion issues, which could affect consistency.

Built to support a growing global audience

It's not all about having more locations. Toggle is continually adding new features and improving its technology to make sure that subscribers get to enjoy the benefits. The app offers users access to popular streaming sites, which enables them to watch high-definition videos without any interruptions.

Beneath the surface, the service uses modern protocols, which are designed to provide strong security at high speeds and low latency. This is evident in the performance tests: nearby servers barely affect connection speed, and even cross-country connections deliver enough bandwidth for 4K streams and group video calls.

Another important aspect of the experience is privacy. The app does not require registration and provides a special access code to each subscriber. This, combined with the company's independently audited no-logs policy and ChaCha20 encryption, ensures that the privacy of the user is protected without having to sacrifice performance.

The subscription provides up to 10 simultaneous connections on different types of devices across most platforms. Such features as Family Sharing, Ad Blocker, Split Tunneling, Kill Switch, and 24/7 customer support are included without tiered upgrades or in-app purchases.

About Toggle VPN

Toggle VPN, developed by Toggle Inc., is a virtual private network built for a secure, high-speed internet connection for streaming, gaming, calling, and secure public internet access.

