Turkmenistan Reshapes Ashgabat Bus Routes To Mary, Bayramali, And Yolotany
All three routes will now depart from the centralized “Avtokombinat” terminal on Atamurat Niyazov Avenue, with the addition of a new daily Ashgabat-Yolotany service. The buses on this route will operate with scheduled departures from Ashgabat at 13:00 and from Yolotany at 09:00.
In a related development, Lebapavtoulag, the state-owned bus operator responsible for suburban and intercity transport services in Turkmenistan's eastern Lebap region, has also announced a fare adjustment set to take effect in January 2026.
This fare revision is driven by the ongoing modernization of the region's transport infrastructure, coupled with the need to finance the renewal of the vehicle fleet, the integration of digital technologies, and the enhancement of safety protocols on major routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment