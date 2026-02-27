Turkmenistan Reshapes Ashgabat Bus Routes To Mary, Bayramali, And Yolotany

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)OJSC “Awtomobil Ulag Hyzmaty,” the state-operated entity responsible for intercity passenger transport, has officially announced revisions to its bus routes connecting Ashgabat with Mary, Bayramali, and Yolotany, effective from March 1, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

All three routes will now depart from the centralized “Avtokombinat” terminal on Atamurat Niyazov Avenue, with the addition of a new daily Ashgabat-Yolotany service. The buses on this route will operate with scheduled departures from Ashgabat at 13:00 and from Yolotany at 09:00.

In a related development, Lebapavtoulag, the state-owned bus operator responsible for suburban and intercity transport services in Turkmenistan's eastern Lebap region, has also announced a fare adjustment set to take effect in January 2026.

This fare revision is driven by the ongoing modernization of the region's transport infrastructure, coupled with the need to finance the renewal of the vehicle fleet, the integration of digital technologies, and the enhancement of safety protocols on major routes.