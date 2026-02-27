Princess Basma Bint Talal Meets WHO Delegation Accompanied By Princes Harry, Meghan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra)-- A delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO), led by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, visited Jordan on Thursday and toured programs and initiatives of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD).The delegation was accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the visit, which included a stop at the Queen Zein Al Sharaf Institute for Development in Amman. They were received by HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, Chair of JOHUD's Board of Trustees.Princess Basma said JOHUD's mission and objectives align closely with those of Archewell Foundation, particularly in their shared commitment to building strong and compassionate communities that promote mental health and family well-being, empower women and girls, and give young people the confidence to shape their own futures.In the presence of UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sherry Yacoub-Anderson and WHO Representative to Jordan Dr. Iman Al-Shanqiti, Princess Basma stressed the shared aspiration for resilient communities in which every individual especially the most vulnerable feels valued, supported and able to thrive.She also praised the longstanding partnership between WHO and Jordan, highlighting the organization's role in strengthening primary healthcare, supporting health services for refugees, and responding to public health emergencies both regionally and globally.For her part, JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghestani noted that the fund's network of community development centers which will mark its 50th anniversary next year spans cities and villages across the Kingdom.She said the network's distinctive feature is its socially driven, youth-led approach, which ensures that local empowerment initiatives respond effectively to Jordan's social and economic priorities while reinforcing the role of JOHUD's centers in the national development process.The visiting delegation commended JOHUD's development-oriented mission and the role of its centers as promising spaces for youth engagement, talent development and dialogue. They underscored the importance of the fund's charitable programs and initiatives in advancing community development.The delegation also received presentations from directors of Princess Basma Development Centers across Jordan's governorates, outlining efforts to equip young people with skills for the labor market through participatory initiatives that strengthen their capacities and active citizenship.JOHUD centers promote youth participation in their management through elections modeled on the national system, helping prepare young leaders capable of assuming responsibility and contributing to decision-making.The delegation further learned about JOHUD's experience in addressing challenges related to refugee influxes, fostering social cohesion between host communities and refugees, and transforming these efforts into sustainable development approaches. The centers provide safe spaces and empowerment programs for vulnerable groups, fostering an environment grounded in social justice and mutual trust.During the visit, the delegation was introduced to the experience of Farah Al-Nas Radio, affiliated with JOHUD, which empowers communities and youth through purposeful media and dialogue programs, including the active involvement of persons with disabilities in content creation. They also toured Al-Raja School for the Deaf, which offers an inclusive and safe educational environment enabling students with disabilities to learn and innovate.