Prince Faisal Attends 121St Hashemite Scientific Council

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra)-- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein on Friday attended the 121st Hashemite Scientific Council, held under the title: "The Prophetic Sunnah as the Second Source: In It Are Clarification and Elucidation."The second council session of this year took place at the Islamic Cultural Center Hall of the King Abdullah I Mosque.Speaking at the session were Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al-Khalayleh, and Head of the Local Scientific Council in the Quneitra Region of the Kingdom of Morocco, Younes Al-Sabari.Al-Khalayleh underscored the authoritative status of the Prophetic Sunnah as a primary source of Islamic legislation, stressing the responsibility of scholars and religious institutions to present it accurately to the public.He emphasized the importance of upholding the objectives of Islamic law (Maqasid Al-Sharia) while harmonizing textual evidence with sound understanding, in a manner that preserves the constants of religion and responds to contemporary developments.For his part, Al-Sabari described the Prophetic Sunnah as the "system of religion" and its firm fortress, calling for greater scholarly and methodological attention to its study. He praised Jordan's efforts, under its Hashemite leadership, to revive scientific councils and strengthen the presence of the Sunnah in public life.The Ministry of Awqaf organizes the annual Hashemite Scientific Councils during the holy month of Ramadan under Royal patronage.The councils aim to clarify Islamic rulings, promote moderate and balanced thought, and address contemporary issues, with the participation of scholars, preachers, and intellectuals from Jordan and across the Islamic world.The session was attended by Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Yousef Hassan Al-Issawi, Chief Islamic Justice Abdul Hafiz Rabta, Royal Hashemite Court imam Ahmad Al-Khalayleh, along with a number of officials, muftis, Sharia judges, imams, and female preachers.