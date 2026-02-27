SEALSQ Expands Japanese Footprint And Announces Key Local Event Participations In March To Showcase PQC Leadership, Aligning With Japan Government's 2035 Quantum Security Mandate







SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a global leader in semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) technologies, today announced its strategic participation in upcoming events in Japan, underscoring its commitment to supporting the Japanese government's ambitious timeline for quantum security transitions. With Japan's National Cyber Command Office (NCO) targeting 2035 for full adoption of PQC across government systems, aligned with U.S. NIST guidelines and emphasizing hybrid cryptographic approaches to counter "harvest now, decrypt later" threats, SEALSQ is positioned to deliver production-ready solutions like the QS7001 secure SoC and QVault TPM to facilitate seamless migrations for critical infrastructure, supply chains, and private sectors.

Participation in Key Japanese Events

SEALSQ will actively engage in the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Member Meeting in Yokohama from March 16-19, 2026, and the Wi-SUN Open House in Tokyo on March 27, 2026.

These events provide platforms to showcase SEALSQ's hardware-anchored security innovations, including VaultIC secure elements for IoT compliance and PQC-integrated solutions for smart utility networks.

The CSA and Wi-SUN Alliance have publicly emphasized the importance of robust security in IoT standards, with Wi-SUN highlighting post-quantum-safe encryption like 256-bit AES in their protocols, making SEALSQ's participation an ideal opportunity to advance discussions with members on several topics including PQC integrations for enhanced resilience.

"Japan's proactive stance on quantum security aligns perfectly with our 'Quantum Made in USA' strategy," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "Our participation in these key forums will highlight how SEALSQ's technologies enable cryptographic agility, ensuring Japanese organizations meet the NCO's FY26 roadmap for system upgrades while maintaining interoperability with global standards."

Growing Achievements and Market Momentum in Japan

SEALSQ's expansion in Japan is driven by strategic partnerships and successful deployments. The distribution partnership with Okaya Electronics Corp., a long-established Japanese semiconductor distributor with offices across major technology hubs such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Yokohama, has accelerated progress, with Okaya contributing to significant project wins, supported by SEALSQ's local presence. Notable advancements include collaboration with MIWA Lock Co., Ltd. to secure Japan's first Matter-compatible smart lock, the PiACK HOME PG, demonstration of VaultIC292 integration in Hosiden's Matter-compatible smart lock.

SEALSQ's PKI services have also advanced through contracts, notably via a partnership with Landis+Gyr, a prominent global provider of integrated energy management solutions, for secure smart meter integrations. In this collaboration, Landis+Gyr leverages SEALSQ's advanced INeS PKI tool enhancing meter security while ensuring compliance with regional standards.

Furthermore, SEALSQ has secured additional PKI agreements with prominent Japanese manufacturers for Matter-compliant products targeting the U.S. market.

Celebrating Progress with Customers and Partners

To commemorate this momentum, SEALSQ will host a private gathering of select customers and partners at the Suzuka Japanese Grand Prix on March 27-29, 2026. The event coincides with SEALSQ's ongoing role as the official quantum technology partner of the BWT Alpine Formula One Racing Team for the season, a partnership launched at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. This collaboration explores quantum-secure applications in high-performance environments, enhancing data protection and operational resilience.

"Collaborating with BWT Alpine Formula One Racing Team captures our commitment to innovation," Mr. Moreira added. "The Suzuka gathering celebrates our Japanese achievements while illustrating how quantum-resistant technologies could safeguard connected ecosystems, from racing environments to essential national infrastructure."

SEALSQ's PQC solutions comply with NIST and CNSA 2.0 standards, delivering hardware acceleration for algorithms such as ML-KEM and ML-DSA to provide strong protection against quantum threats in hybrid configurations. For more information on SEALSQ's Japan activities or to arrange meetings at upcoming events, visit or contact....

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.