Sarcopenia Pipeline 2026: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Oncocross, Biophytis, Mymd Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Regeneron Pharma, Merck

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Sarcopenia pipeline constitutes 18+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Sarcopenia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Sarcopenia Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Sarcopenia Market.

The Sarcopenia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Sarcopenia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Sarcopenia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Sarcopenia companies working in the treatment market are TNF Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Biophytis, ImmunoForge, Rejuvenate Biomed, Keros Therapeutics, BPGbio, Oncocross, Mirscience Therapeutics, Turn Biotechnologies, NMD PHARMA, ImmunoForge, Dong Wha PHARM, and others, are developing therapies for the Sarcopenia treatment



Emerging Sarcopenia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- MYMD-1/Isomyosamine, LPCN 1148, Sarconeos (BIO101), Froniglutide (PF-1801), RJx-01, KER-065, BPM 31510 (ubidecarenone), OC514, MT29, TRN-005, NMDP-05, PF1807, DW1030, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Sarcopenia market in the coming years.

In September 2025, Epirium Bio Inc. (Epirium), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for neuromuscular and fibrotic diseases, announced positive Phase 1 trial results for MF-300, a novel therapy under development for sarcopenia. The trial met its primary safety endpoint, with all tested doses of MF-300 generally well tolerated and no participant discontinuations. MF-300 showed dose-dependent pharmacodynamic (PD) responses that were evident early and maintained over time, while the placebo group showed no significant changes, confirming target engagement and biological activity. Pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis revealed dose-related increases in exposure, with a half-life supporting convenient once-daily oral dosing.

In July 2025, Epirium Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neuromuscular and fibrotic diseases, announced the completion of dosing in its Phase 1 trial of MF-300. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single and multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) study evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of MF-300 in healthy adults. MF-300, an investigational first-in-class oral inhibitor of the 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase (15-PGDH) enzyme, is being developed to treat sarcopenia, or age-related muscle weakness. Preliminary findings showed all adverse events were mild to moderate, with no severe or serious cases, no early discontinuations, and no stopping criteria met. In April 2025, TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Mitchell Glass, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of TNF, delivered a platform presentation on the abstract titled“Isomyosamine for the Treatment of Sarcopenia in Older Adults” at the British Geriatrics Society (BGS) Spring Meeting 2025, which took place from April 9–11 in Belfast, Ireland, and online.

Sarcopenia Overview

Muscle mass, strength, and performance are severely hampered with age in sarcopenia, a musculoskeletal condition. Elderly, sedentary individuals as well as people with concomitant conditions that impact the musculoskeletal system or limit physical exercise are most frequently affected by sarcopenia.

Emerging Sarcopenia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



MYMD-1/Isomyosamine: TNF Pharmaceuticals

LPCN 1148: Lipocine

Sarconeos (BIO101): Biophytis

Froniglutide (PF-1801): ImmunoForge

RJx-01: Rejuvenate Biomed

KER-065: Keros Therapeutics

BPM 31510 (ubidecarenone): BPGbio

OC514: Oncocross

MT29: Mirscience Therapeutics

TRN-005: Turn Biotechnologies

NMDP-05: NMD PHARMA

PF1807: ImmunoForge DW1030: Dong Wha PHARM

Sarcopenia Route of Administration

Sarcopenia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Sarcopenia Molecule Type

Sarcopenia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Sarcopenia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Sarcopenia Assessment by Product Type

Sarcopenia By Stage and Product Type

Sarcopenia Assessment by Route of Administration

Sarcopenia By Stage and Route of Administration

Sarcopenia Assessment by Molecule Type Sarcopenia by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Sarcopenia Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Sarcopenia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Sarcopenia are - Abbott Nutrition, GSK PLC, Nestle Health Science, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Metagenics LLC, Wellona Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Perrigo Company PLC, Dr. Jockers Store, and others.

Sarcopenia Pipeline Analysis:

The Sarcopenia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Sarcopenia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Sarcopenia Treatment.

Sarcopenia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Sarcopenia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Sarcopenia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Sarcopenia Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of Sarcopenia, increase in Research and development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Sarcopenia Market.

Sarcopenia Pipeline Market Barriers

However, complications of Sarcopenia treatment, lack of awareness about the disease and other factors are creating obstacles in the Sarcopenia Market growth.

Scope of Sarcopenia Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Sarcopenia Companies: TNF Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Biophytis, ImmunoForge, Rejuvenate Biomed, Keros Therapeutics, BPGbio, Oncocross, Mirscience Therapeutics, Turn Biotechnologies, NMD PHARMA, ImmunoForge, Dong Wha PHARM, and others

Key Sarcopenia Therapies: MYMD-1/Isomyosamine, LPCN 1148, Sarconeos (BIO101), Froniglutide (PF-1801), RJx-01, KER-065, BPM 31510 (ubidecarenone), OC514, MT29, TRN-005, NMDP-05, PF1807, DW1030, and others

Sarcopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Sarcopenia current marketed and Sarcopenia emerging therapies Sarcopenia Market Dynamics: Sarcopenia market drivers and Sarcopenia market barriers

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.