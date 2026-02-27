Yana Van Der Meulen Rodgers

Professor of Labor Studies, Rutgers University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Yana Rodgers is Professor and Chair in the Department of Labor Studies and Employment Relations in the School of Management and Labor Relations at Rutgers University. She also works regularly as a consultant for the World Bank, the United Nations, and the Asian Development Bank.

​Yana specializes in using quantitative methods to conduct research on women's health, labor market status, and well-being. Yana recently served as Faculty Director of the Center for Women and Work at Rutgers, and she was President of the International Association for Feminist Economics. She serves as an Associate Editor with the journals World Development; Feminist Economics; and Gender, Work & Organization.

Yana earned her PhD in economics from Harvard University and her BA in economics from Cornell University.

–present Professor of Labor Studies, Rutgers University

1993 Harvard University, PhD

ExperienceEducation