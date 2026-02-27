Renforth Advancing Work On Globex's Parbec Gold Royalty Property

The property straddles the gold localizing Cadillac Break and is approximately 6 km northwest of the large Canadian Malartic Gold Mine open pit. Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on all production from the property. A NI 43-101 Technical Report indicates a Measured and Indicated Resource of 9.61 MT grading 0.86 g/t Au (265,800 oz. Au) and an Inferred Resource of 2.55 MT grading 1.18 g/t Au (97,000 oz. Au) (Technical Report on the Mineral Resources Estimate Updated for the Parbec Gold Deposit, Abitibi-Temiscamingue Region, Quebec, Canada by Yann Camus P. Eng. of SGS Canada Geological Services dated May 22, 2025). The report may be accessed on Globex's web site or on Sedar.

Renforth is currently stripping an area approximately 325 m × 120 m in order to expose a portion of the Cadillac Break related gold deposit. Outcrop cleaning and channel sampling should start in April or as soon as the snow is gone. The stripping is expected to generate significant new structural and geological data to support Renforth's 2026 drill program and expose the surface within the targeted bulk sample area. The February 26, 2026 Renforth press release is available here.

Globex is pleased with the steady advancement of the project which in addition to open-pit potential already has underground access via a ramp up to the mineralized zone. The location of the deposit close to the Town of Malartic, infrastructure, skilled labour and supplies is a clear plus going forward.



Parbec 2025-2026 Stripping and Trenching Area









This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.