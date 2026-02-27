Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Son Neer's Dreamy White-Themed Room (PHOTOS)

Actress Parineeti Chopra has designed a serene white-themed nursery for her five-month-old son Neer, welcoming motherhood after October 2025. The thoughtfully decorated space reflects love, comfort, and beautifully curated calm parenting vibes.

Actress Parineeti Chopra welcomed motherhood in October 2025, and her son Neer is now five months old. To celebrate this new phase, she designed a special nursery just for him. The room reflects love, comfort, and thoughtful parenting, creating a peaceful space where Neer can grow, play, and feel secure every day.

The entire nursery follows a soothing white theme, from the walls to the furniture and decor pieces. The soft palette gives the room a calm and serene vibe. Parineeti carefully chose minimal yet classy elements so the space feels bright, airy, and peaceful, perfectly suited for a newborn's delicate and relaxing environment.

Inside the room, Parineeti placed a cozy sofa set for comfort while spending time with Neer. The decor also includes cute toys and a stylish lamp that adds warmth to the ambience. Every detail has been thoughtfully arranged, ensuring the room looks visually pleasing while remaining practical for daily parenting routines.

Neer's nursery features a small wardrobe, a gentle swing, and plenty of toys for playtime. White curtains on the windows allow soft sunlight to filter in, enhancing the calm atmosphere. The setup balances functionality and aesthetics, ensuring the baby has everything he needs in a safe, joyful, and nurturing space.

Parineeti gave the nursery a cute yet sophisticated touch by adding a side table and a mirror. Even the pillow covers were specially styled to match the theme. The overall decor blends modern elegance with warmth, making the room feel welcoming, stylish, and perfectly tailored for a growing child.

While sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote that the room is a“little haven of peace” for Neer. She and husband Raghav Chadha wanted the nursery to feel calm and soothing, with gentle sunlight, cool air, soft colours, and traditional beauty that brings comfort to their little one every single day.